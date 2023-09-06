Corona sunset festival brings beach to North Bund

The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour, which is dedicated to connecting people with nature by celebrating the sunset, will shine on Shanghai this Saturday, September 9.

The Corona Sunsets Festival World Tour will bring the beach, sunset, beer, and music, to Shanghai on Saturday at a wharf in the North Bund.

The festival tour, which is dedicated to connecting people with nature by celebrating the sunset, began in Cape Town, South Africa, on April 1.

It travels to the world's most iconic sunset destinations in Brazil, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Italy, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, India, the Dominican Republic, Uruguay, and Greece.

On Saturday, three bands and three singer / songwriter groups will perform at sunset at an artificial beach on the wharf.

The festival's Shanghai stop will be an unprecedented music carnival with a 1,000-square-meter beach, an iconic Mandala stage and beautiful sunset views.

Date: Sept 9

Venue: Shanghai North Bund International Passenger Transport Center Wharf

Address: 800 Daming Road E., Hongkou District

Admission: Pre-sale ticket: 220 yuan / Full price ticket: 320 yuan





