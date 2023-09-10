'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Film Festival

"Poor Things" directed by Yorgos Lanthimos won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday evening.

Xinhua

"Poor Things" directed by Yorgos Lanthimos won the Golden Lion for Best Film at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday evening.

Poor Things, starring Emma Stone, was adapted from a novel of the same name. It brings on screen a female Frankenstein story, depicting the adventurous tale of a young woman brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist.

Among other major Venice awards, the Silver Lion for Best Director went to Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone for his film "Io CapitaNo."

US actress Cailee Spaeny won the Best Actress award for her performance of Elvis Presley's wife in "Priscilla," and the Best Actor went to Peter Sarsgaard for his role in "Memory."

This year's Venice Film Festival ran from August 30 to September 9 at the Venice Lido island, with 23 films presented in the main competition for the Golden Lion.