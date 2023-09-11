Second season of "The Forever Walk China" to air on September 12

The second season of "The Forever Walk China," National Geographic explorer Paul Salopek's epic trek through China, will be broadcast on Dragon TV on September 12.

The second season of "The Forever Walk China," a documentary series on two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Geographic explorer Paul Salopek's trek through China, will be aired on Dragon TV on September 12 and September 19 at 10pm.

National Geographic and Shanghai Media Group's Documentary Center collaborated on the series to represent China as it is to the world. It will also be televised to an international audience in over 170 countries and regions through National Geographic platforms.

The series documents China's spectacular natural landscapes and cultures, the hospitality of the Chinese people, and the country's growth and achievements through the eyes of a US journalist.

Salopek's adventure through China began in September 2021 in Tengchong, southwest Yunnan Province. It is the latest chapter of his global storytelling project "Out of Eden Walk," which retraces human ancestors' ancient voyages throughout the world on foot.

After traveling through rain forests, snow ranges, and dry uplands, Salopek experienced the country's unique cultures and traditional arts. He will eventually reach China's northern border with Russia after traveling across Yunnan, Sichuan, Shaanxi, Hebei, Liaoning, Jilin, and Heilongjiang provinces.

The series has attracted a global audience thanks to financial assistance from the National Radio and Television Administration and the Shanghai Cultural Development Foundation.

The first season attracted widespread acclaim from global viewers on social media platforms, garnering over 6 million interactive and browsing views and a favorable rating.



The second season will be divided into two episodes, recording Salopek's trekking routes in Sichuan, Shanxi, and Shaanxi Provinces.

In the first section, Salopek and his hiking partner Li Huipu visited the Sanxingdui Ruins, which date back to the Shu Kingdom between 3,000 and 5,000 years. He was fortunate enough to enter the archeological excavation site, where he was astounded by the rich ancient culture.

Salopek also trekked along the Minjiang River, one of the Yangtze River's main tributaries, to the city of Dujiangyan, which is home to the world's oldest operational irrigation project, the Dujiangyan Dam.

Salopek spent the second half of the film exploring diverse natural landforms, customs, and traditions on the Loess Plateau, where he also marked his 10th year of hiking.

He then crossed the Yellow River from Shaanxi all the way to Shanxi and pitched a tent near the Yellow River to take in the natural scenery. He also became acquainted with local folk artists and farmers, who touched him with their warmth, honesty, and love of life.