Potential filming locations in Shanghai boast diverse charm

During the 28th Shanghai TV Festival held in June, 16 venues were announced as the city's most promising filming locations for their distinctive glamour and emerging influences.

In this episode of the "Lights, Camera" series, we introduce some of the most eye-catching locations which have great potential to attract filming crews from all over the world.

Shanghai Romance Park 上海千古情景区

The park at the former Shanghai World Expo site on the banks of the Huangpu River is famous for its diverse song and dance performances such as "The Romantic Show of Shanghai." The stage spectacular that captures the charm of Shanghai's culture is a visual feast for visitors.



In addition, there are timeless streets and city scenes for park visitors to nostalgically dress up in traditional Chinese costumes, appreciate exquisite time-honored artworks, and embark on a vintage journey. The park is considered an ideal location for epic movies and television period dramas.

Address: 1750 World Expo Avenue



Nanchang Road stroll 漫步南昌路

The tranquil and leisurely street is very close to the bustling Huaihai Road. The east-west road is just two-kilometer long but it boasts the former residences of nearly 100 celebrities, including writer Ba Jin, poet Xu Zhimo, translator Fu Lei and actor Zhao Dan.



In addition to old European-style architectures, the street also features specialty shops, cafes, and snack bars, where people can gather and relax. The beautiful street is appropriate for shooting fashionable urban dramas, romantic comedies and historical biographies.

Shanghai Suhewan MIXC World 上海苏河湾万象天地

The Suzhou Creek waterfront area showcases the artistic charm of the city through historical and landmark buildings such as the shikumen (stone-gate) neighborhood Shenyuli, and the renovated Tianhou Palace.



It is becoming a commercial, art and cultural landmark that connects the city's fashion trends, sports and leisure events, multiple cuisines, music and games to enrich people's urban lives. It's a wonderful location for screen productions about the achievements of the city's renewal and transformation.

Address: 100 Fujian Rd N.

Meilan Lake Town's Nordic-style Street 美兰湖小镇北欧风情街

The open commercial block features excellent lake scenery and Nordic-style buildings, which is represented by a bell tower architecture. Modeled after Sweden's Sigtuna Town, it has an exotic Nordic atmosphere and is suitable for film and television shooting.



Strolling through the street with Scandinavian decor and brightly colored facades, people may get the feel of being in a foreign country. A pedestrian landscape bridge also connects the street with a park. Romantic films and urban dramas can be shot here.

Address: 6655 Hutai Rd

Bihaijinsha scenic area 碧海金沙景区

Since its opening in 2006, the beach resort in suburban Fengxian District has attracted a large number of tourists. The large artificial beach on Hangzhou Bay boasts soft and delicate sand that is wonderful for soaking up the sun on a seaside stroll.



Water-related activities such as water laser show and bumper boats are offered at the resort. There are also restaurants serving a variety of seafood outside the beach and the scenic area. The beach is a good location to shoot sports-themed and romantic scenes in films and TV series.

Address: 6 Haihan Rd



The Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution provides consultation and coordination services to film crews at no cost.

The official website for the Shanghai Film and Television Production Services Institution is: https://www.ftservices.cn

Address: 709 Julu Rd, Jing'an District (静安区巨鹿路709号)

Tel: 6017-1400