Box office bonanza during National Day holiday

China's box office revenue for the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday surpassed 2.73 billion yuan, with a 70-percent increase over the same period last year.

China's box office revenue for the eight-day Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday surpassed 2.73 billion yuan (US$374 million), up 70 percent compared with the same period last year, according to box office tracker Dengta Data.

More than 3.53 million film screenings were offered nationwide during the holiday, attracting around 65 million viewers. Four homegrown movies in the genres of suspense, drama, comedy and crime accounted for 90 percent of the total earnings.

Zhang Yimou's crime drama film "Under the Light" topped the holiday revenue chart with 882 million yuan, followed by romantic comedy "Ex 4: Marry You" (618 million yuan), war film "The Volunteers: To the War" (497 million yuan) and drama film "Moscow Mission" (409 million yuan).

The film industry in China is rapidly recovering. To date, national box office receipts in 2023 have exceeded 47 billion yuan. Many high-quality movies have emerged, such as the sci-fi blockbuster "The Wandering Earth II," the crime film "No More Bets" and the suspense film "Lost In the Stars."

This month there are a few more highly-anticipated movies to hit cinemas across the country. The following are some.

"Fast & Feel Love"

Release date: October 13

The Thai comedy film is about how the 30-something cup-stacking champion defends his title as the fastest speed stacker in the world while redeeming his love after his girlfriend decides to end their relationship. The world champion also has to learn many basic life skills, including laundry, mopping, ironing, and repairing water pumps.



"Think Like A Dog"

Release date: October 18

Directed by Gil Junger, the comedy film centers on a 12-year-old tech prodigy whose science experiment goes awry and he develops a telepathic connection with his dog. With their unique perspectives on life, the duo join forces to comically overcome complications of family and school.



"An Encounter to Remember"

Release date: October 20

The heart-warming film tells the story of a doctor who accidentally arrives at a welfare home and spends time with a group of people with intellectual disabilities. Gradually he is impressed by their innocence, simplicity, and straightforwardness. He also becomes a witness to a touching love relationship.



"World's Greatest Dad"

Release date: October 27

Produced by Ning Hao and directed by young filmmaker Wang Zizhao, the film is a satire on a high school teacher's pursuit of fame and fortune after his son's "death." He uses his son's name to fulfill his dream in the literary circle, but his son's sudden awakening makes the whole thing even more absurd.



"Death Stranding"

Release date: October 27

Starring Wallace Chung and Francis Ng, the action-packed crime thriller by Danny Pang focuses on authorities' attempts to crack down on the corrupt underground entertainment industry and money laundering practices around the turn of the millennium.



"Invisible Summit"

Release date: October 27

The documentary film is about how the visually impaired Chinese mountaineer Zhang Hong managed to reach the top of Mount Everest on May 24, 2021. He became the first blind climber in Asia and the third in the world to climb this peak. It took the filming crew three years to shoot the film, documenting Zhang's entire climb and showcasing the magnificent scenery and ruthless thrills of Mount Everest.



How to buy tickets:

1. Taopiaopiao and Maoyan are available for online ticket purchases.



2. Download Maoyan Pro app and click "me." Go to "settings" and then select "English version."