TV program shares medical knowledge with the public

An upgraded "DOC's MDT" will air on the local News Channel on January 6 with a focus on multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment and insights into various complicated diseases.

With the support of the Shanghai Hospital Development Center and 37 municipal hospitals, "DOC's MDT," a highly acclaimed medical program, will start to air on the local News Channel on the evening of January 6 in an upgraded version.

The program will focus on multidisciplinary diagnosis and treatment (MDT) and offer insights into various complicated diseases. Through documentary-style 4K filming, the diagnosis, surgery and treatment process will be accurately presented on the screen.

Meanwhile, medical knowledge and cases such as anorexia and combined liver and kidney transplantation will be popularized through in-depth talks between patients and veteran doctors.

Nowadays, MDT plays a pioneering role in multidisciplinary collaboration in modern medicine and is a leading diagnostic and treatment model widely respected in the international medical field.

It is breaking down departmental barriers and forming an interdisciplinary MDT consultation model at more and more hospitals in the city. The effectiveness of treatment for difficult diseases has also been improved.

So far, a total of 569 MDT clinics have opened in 33 municipal hospitals, with 727 participating departments and over 140,000 patients a year received.

Now 25 years old, the SMG News program has gathered a number of doctors with superb medical skills and advanced treatment concepts to popularize medical knowledge to the public. It has also witnessed the growth of many doctors in their fields.