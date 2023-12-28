Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai company takes classic plays to Beijing

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
Shanghai Yueju Opera Company will present four classics at the National Center for the Performing Arts, all time-honored productions of the company passed down the generations.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-12-28       0
SSI ļʱ
Shanghai company takes classic plays to Beijing

All four plays are time-honored stage productions of the Shanghai Yueju Opera Company.

Shanghai Yueju Opera Company's four classic plays — "A Dream of Red Mansions," "The Butterfly Lovers," "Romance of the Western Chamber" and "Sister Xianglin" — will be staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing from January 4 to 7.

All these plays are time-honored stage productions of the company. Over decades, the traditional theatrical art has been passed down at the company from generation to generation. Innovations have also been made to cater for young and modern audiences.

"A Dream of Red Mansions" is a stage adaptation of the classic novel by Cao Xueqin (1715-1763). It tells a tragic love story of Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu amid the rise and fall of a large, feudal family. In 1962, the Yueju Opera play was adapted into a hit film starring Xu Yulan and Wang Wenjuan.

"The Butterfly Lovers," which is often known as China's "Romeo and Juliet," is a romantic tale of a young, poor scholar, Liang Shanbo, and Zhu Yingtai, the daughter of a wealthy family. They bravely pursue love and turn into butterflies to live together after death.

Shanghai company takes classic plays to Beijing

A poster for "A Dream of Red Mansions."

Shanghai company takes classic plays to Beijing

A poster for "The Butterfly Lovers."

"Romance of the Western Chamber" is also about a young couple's courage in pursuing their freedom to choose love in ancient China. Written by the Yuan Dynasty (1271-1368) playwright Wang Shifu, it centers on the romance between young scholar Zhang Sheng and Cui Yingying, the daughter of a minister.

Based on the famous 1924 novel "Blessing" by Lu Xun, "Sister Xianglin" recounts the tragic life of a woman who loses her son and dies in the wind and snow just ahead of the coming of Chinese Lunar New Year's Day.

Officials from Shanghai Yueju Opera Company noted that generations of Yueju Opera artists had left them with many masterpieces, and they will continue to create high-quality productions for audiences.

Shanghai company takes classic plays to Beijing

A poster for "Romance of the Western Chamber."

Shanghai company takes classic plays to Beijing

A poster for "Sister Xianglin."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     