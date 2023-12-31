﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Technological and scientific advancements celebrated at New Year

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
To celebrate the coming of the New Year, Knews is airing a 30-hour special program, "Chasing the First Light of 2024.”
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  20:18 UTC+8, 2023-12-31       0
SSI ļʱ
Technological and scientific advancements celebrated at New Year

Through 8pm, January 1, the program will be live broadcast to global audiences through ShanghaiEye,

To celebrate the coming of the New Year, Knews is airing a 30-hour special program, "Chasing the First Light of 2024,” that focuses on China's most recent technological and scientific advancements.

Through 8pm, January 1, the program guided by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences is also live broadcast to global audiences through ShanghaiEye, a video IP for international communication.

At the forefront of cutting-edge technology, the program is collaborating with more than 70 major science and technology sites of the country, and 100 or so scientists to showcase the ever-increasing scientific power of China.

The New Year science speech of the Chinese Academy of Sciences will feature academicians such as Jin Yong, Guo Guangcan and Li Jinsong. The will introduce audiences to their latest exploration of quantum information, brain computer interface and other eye-catching fields.

Technological and scientific advancements celebrated at New Year

The program interviews scientists in multiple fields to showcase China's new technological and scientific achievements.

From space to the polar regions, from the offshore wind power plant in Rudong, Jiangsu Province, to the satellite launch base in Wenchang, Hainan Province, the program is also visiting multiple scientific facilities to demonstrate the outstanding contribution of Chinese science and technology to people’s lives.

Shanghai Media Group’s virtual compere Shen Xiaoya will also introduce advanced artificial intelligence technologies and the wide application of humanoid robots in fields like tourism and culture.

To increase the public’s interest in science and technology, the program will also release routes of "Tech Walk,” science book lists, and several science projects to ignite people’s scientific enthusiasm.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in the compilation of the Shanghai Insect Genealogy and the population census of raccoons in the city.

Technological and scientific advancements celebrated at New Year

Virtual compere Shen Xiaoya will introduce advanced artificial intelligence technologies and the wide application of humanoid robots.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     