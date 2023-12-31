Technological and scientific advancements celebrated at New Year

To celebrate the coming of the New Year, Knews is airing a 30-hour special program, "Chasing the First Light of 2024.”

To celebrate the coming of the New Year, Knews is airing a 30-hour special program, "Chasing the First Light of 2024,” that focuses on China's most recent technological and scientific advancements.

Through 8pm, January 1, the program guided by the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Chinese Academy of Sciences is also live broadcast to global audiences through ShanghaiEye, a video IP for international communication.

At the forefront of cutting-edge technology, the program is collaborating with more than 70 major science and technology sites of the country, and 100 or so scientists to showcase the ever-increasing scientific power of China.

The New Year science speech of the Chinese Academy of Sciences will feature academicians such as Jin Yong, Guo Guangcan and Li Jinsong. The will introduce audiences to their latest exploration of quantum information, brain computer interface and other eye-catching fields.

From space to the polar regions, from the offshore wind power plant in Rudong, Jiangsu Province, to the satellite launch base in Wenchang, Hainan Province, the program is also visiting multiple scientific facilities to demonstrate the outstanding contribution of Chinese science and technology to people’s lives.

Shanghai Media Group’s virtual compere Shen Xiaoya will also introduce advanced artificial intelligence technologies and the wide application of humanoid robots in fields like tourism and culture.

To increase the public’s interest in science and technology, the program will also release routes of "Tech Walk,” science book lists, and several science projects to ignite people’s scientific enthusiasm.

Citizens are encouraged to participate in the compilation of the Shanghai Insect Genealogy and the population census of raccoons in the city.