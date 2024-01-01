Swifties see New Year in with their idol's Eras movie

Many Taylor Swift fans said it was like attending a live concert in the front row due to the giant screen, stunning sound effects, and pleasant and warm ambiance in the cinema

Local music and film fans celebrated New Year's Eve at the cinema watching “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” a documentary film offering a cinematic view of the superstar's concert tour.

The film’s IMAX premiere at SFC Yonghua Cinema City on Sunday attracted a number of enthusiastic fans who sang along with Swift and welcomed the coming of 2024 joyously.

It was the first time a concert film has been released at an IMAX theater on the Chinese mainland.

Helmed by Sam Wrench, the film features 40 or so tracks selected from all 10 of the star’s studio albums. Most of the songs are the greatest hits for Swift, who was named Time magazine's Person of the Year.

The three-hour audiovisual feast offered audiences an immersive experience and unlocked new functions of IMAX cinema to cater for people’s new entertainment demands.

