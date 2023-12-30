Director and author share insights on 'Everlasting Regret'

The Shanghai-dialect drama "Everlasting Regret" is on show in the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center until January 7.

The Shanghai-dialect drama "Everlasting Regret," adapted from Shanghai writer Wang Anyi's best-known 1996 novel "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow," is on show in the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center until January 7. The book is considered one of the best portraits of a changing Shanghai and its complicated contemporary history spanning roughly four decades of the 20th century.

In the video, Zhou Xiaoqian, the director, and Wang Anyi, shared their views about the play.