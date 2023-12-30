Feature / Entertainment

Director and author share insights on 'Everlasting Regret'

hu jun
Wang Xinzhou
hu jun Wang Xinzhou
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0
The Shanghai-dialect drama "Everlasting Regret" is on show in the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center until January 7.
hu jun
Wang Xinzhou
hu jun Wang Xinzhou
  17:02 UTC+8, 2024-01-02       0

Shot by hu jun. Edited by Wang Xinzhou. Reported by Wang Xinzhou. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

The Shanghai-dialect drama "Everlasting Regret," adapted from Shanghai writer Wang Anyi's best-known 1996 novel "The Song of Everlasting Sorrow," is on show in the Shanghai Dramatic Arts Center until January 7. The book is considered one of the best portraits of a changing Shanghai and its complicated contemporary history spanning roughly four decades of the 20th century.

In the video, Zhou Xiaoqian, the director, and Wang Anyi, shared their views about the play.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     