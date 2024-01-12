﻿
Puy du Fou to open immersive theater in Xuhui

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:51 UTC+8, 2024-01-12
Puy du Fou, a French theme park operator known for its historical presentations, will open an immersive theater in Xuhui District in the first half of 2024.
Ti Gong

An artist's rendering of the theater

An immersive theater of Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator in France known for its historical presentations, is slated to begin trial operation in Xuhui District in the first half of 2024.

On Friday, a video previewing the project was released, taking viewers on a magical voyage into 1930s Shanghai.

The "Saga City of Light" project, with more than 650 million yuan (US$90.7 million) in investment, will take up over 46,000 square meters at the west pavilion of Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center.

It will feature a giant theater, themed catering, a cafe, and cultural and entertainment amenities, creating a film-like immersive experience.

It is expected to be a world-class immersive theater, with 1.2 million visitors annually.

The project will comprise approximately 150 actors and 50 large-scale film scenes with 26,000 vintage-style objects. The immersion experience will take approximately two hours. It will use innovative technology to recreate scenes from 1930s Shanghai, and the audience will act as the principal protagonists on an exploration journey.

They must access several gates and make choices for their travels. They will also feel the thrill of a life-or-death escape while enjoying a stunning performance.

﻿
