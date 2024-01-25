﻿
Andersen's little mermaid has a happy ending in musical adaptation

The English-language musical "The Little Mermaid" brings a magical underwater world to the Shanghai stage and also gives Hans Christian Andersen's classic fairy tale a happy ending.

Presented by the American Children's Theater AZ Wonderland, the musical combines dance, music, and drama elements, while featuring relatively simple English lines and rhythmic dance to better involve young audiences.

In this adapted story, the Little Mermaid Ellabell is full of curiosity about the world beyond the ocean. By chance, she meets a handsome prince on land.

Andersen's little mermaid has a happy ending in musical adaptation
Ti Gong

The performance features relatively simple English lines and rhythmic dance to better involve young audiences.

In order to win the love of the prince, she unfortunately falls into a witch's trap. With the help of her lobster and starfish friends, Ellabell bravely rushes out of the underwater world, defeating the curse to win the love she dreams of.

The AZ Wonderland Children's Theater was established in 2012. The creative team involves playwright Matt Alliston and director Claire Elizabeth, both experienced with children's theater productions.

The performance is in English with Chinese subtitles.

Andersen's little mermaid has a happy ending in musical adaptation
Ti Gong

The musical version of 'The Little Mermaid' has a happy ending.

Performance info

Date: January 29, 7:30pm

Tickets: 80 - 380 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
