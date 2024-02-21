Dance on wheels for an unforgettable party

Local roller-skating-themed restaurant Riink offers a celebration with a difference and the perfect place to reunite with friends and colleagues after the holiday break.

Local roller-skating-themed restaurant Riink aims to provide an unforgettable Lantern Disco Party this weekend in celebration of the Lantern Festival.

Experience the thrill of the dragon and lion dance on wheels for good luck, while reuniting with friends after the extended holiday break. Embrace the auspicious atmosphere as DJ FLYZ and DJ Shelter spin a vibrant mix of disco and pop music to energize the dance floor.

On this 15th night of the Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, every couple will receive complimentary sweet tangyuan (glutinous rice dumpling with sweet fillings), symbolizing a delightful and prosperous year ahead.

Roller skating is an activity that has risk, please stay safe while skating and put on free protection gear provided by RIINK.

Date: Feb 23-24, 7pm

Venue: Riink

Address: Rm 102, Bldg 18, 358 Kangding Rd

Admission: 188 yuan (eat, drink and skate discount package available all day)