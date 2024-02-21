Feature / Entertainment

Dance on wheels for an unforgettable party

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:26 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0
Local roller-skating-themed restaurant Riink offers a celebration with a difference and the perfect place to reunite with friends and colleagues after the holiday break.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  11:26 UTC+8, 2024-02-22       0

Local roller-skating-themed restaurant Riink aims to provide an unforgettable Lantern Disco Party this weekend in celebration of the Lantern Festival.

Experience the thrill of the dragon and lion dance on wheels for good luck, while reuniting with friends after the extended holiday break. Embrace the auspicious atmosphere as DJ FLYZ and DJ Shelter spin a vibrant mix of disco and pop music to energize the dance floor.

On this 15th night of the Chinese Lunar New Year, also known as Chinese Valentine's Day, every couple will receive complimentary sweet tangyuan (glutinous rice dumpling with sweet fillings), symbolizing a delightful and prosperous year ahead.

Roller skating is an activity that has risk, please stay safe while skating and put on free protection gear provided by RIINK.

Date: Feb 23-24, 7pm

Venue: Riink

Address: Rm 102, Bldg 18, 358 Kangding Rd

Admission: 188 yuan (eat, drink and skate discount package available all day)

Dance on wheels for an unforgettable party
Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     