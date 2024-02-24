Feature / Entertainment

Archaeological column showcases Chinese civilization

The "China Archaeology Weekly," an integrated media news column themed on archeology, culture and museums went to air on Dragon TV at noon on Saturday.
The column is a timely and authoritative archaeological and cultural news platform and displays the history and charm of Chinese civilization.

It showcases cultural relics, archaeological sites and achievements.

The “China Archaeology Weekly,” an integrated media news column themed on archeology, culture and museums went to air on Dragon TV at noon on Saturday.

The weekly column is Shanghai Media Group’s latest effort to develop a cultural IP that explores the origin of Chinese civilization following the success of the eight-episode documentary series “China before China."

Guided by the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the program is committed to building a timely and authoritative archaeological and cultural news release platform, while exploring and displaying the history and charm of Chinese civilization from multiple perspectives.

It showcases various archaeological sites, and features talks with archaeologists to extract and display the historical context of Chinese civilization.

A photo shows the original mausoleum site of the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) from the World Heritage Site of Yinxu, also known as the Yin Ruins.

Micro documentaries on the country’s cultural relics and national treasures will also be broadcast in the column.

Through cultural relics, archaeological achievements and new findings, it will also establish an emotional connection and resonance with the audience.

For example, the column offers insights into the historical stories of an ancient boat, the pattern of the mausoleum of the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) from the World Heritage Site of Yinxu, also known as the Yin Ruins, and an exhibition of dragon-themed relics tracing the origin and evolution of totem worship.

Micro documentaries on the country’s cultural relics and national treasures will also be broadcast in the column to better understand the development of the nation.

In addition to Dragon TV, the program will be aired on News Channel, DocuTV, Knews and BesTV. Through ShanghaiEye, a video IP for international communication, it will be broadcast to global audiences.

Exquisite patterns on Chinese relics.

The taotie motif.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
