Feature / Entertainment

AIGC studio to assist Shanghai in building world-class industrial cluster for AI

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
The studio, established on Sunday by the Shanghai Media Group, aims to seize the development opportunities of technological revolution and industrial transformation.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:12 UTC+8, 2024-02-26       0
AIGC studio to assist Shanghai in building world-class industrial cluster for AI

The studio aims to seize the development opportunities of the technological revolution and industrial transformation.

An AIGC (Artificial Intelligence Generated Content) media integration innovation studio was established on Sunday by the Shanghai Media Group, with an aim to seize the development opportunities of technological revolution and industrial transformation.

The studio will focus on the construction of major application scenarios for artificial intelligence in the cultural and media field, accelerate the demonstration application of immersive and interactive audio-visual contents based on AIGC, and explore the AIGC content generation paradigm for media and culture.

AIGC studio to assist Shanghai in building world-class industrial cluster for AI

The launch ceremony of the studio

It has also established six key research directions, namely exclusive AI models for financial media, news and information models, intelligent voice and language models, intelligent sign language digital humans, generative intelligence and multimedia communication, and media ethics research on the influences of artificial intelligence applications.

Industry insiders anticipate that the studio will help build a deeply integrated new media industry cluster, cultivate AIGC talent, and assist Shanghai in building a world-class AI industrial cluster.

In the future, professionals in both content and technology from the group, universities, research institutions and enterprises will also be gathered to jointly establish an industry alliance for AIGC R&D and application.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     