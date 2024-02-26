AIGC studio to assist Shanghai in building world-class industrial cluster for AI

The studio, established on Sunday by the Shanghai Media Group, aims to seize the development opportunities of technological revolution and industrial transformation.

The studio will focus on the construction of major application scenarios for artificial intelligence in the cultural and media field, accelerate the demonstration application of immersive and interactive audio-visual contents based on AIGC, and explore the AIGC content generation paradigm for media and culture.

It has also established six key research directions, namely exclusive AI models for financial media, news and information models, intelligent voice and language models, intelligent sign language digital humans, generative intelligence and multimedia communication, and media ethics research on the influences of artificial intelligence applications.

Industry insiders anticipate that the studio will help build a deeply integrated new media industry cluster, cultivate AIGC talent, and assist Shanghai in building a world-class AI industrial cluster.



In the future, professionals in both content and technology from the group, universities, research institutions and enterprises will also be gathered to jointly establish an industry alliance for AIGC R&D and application.