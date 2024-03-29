Feature / Entertainment

Newest installment in Godzilla franchise starts national release

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  13:18 UTC+8, 2024-03-29
"Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire," had a special IMAX screening on Thursday in Shanghai and opens today at cinemas across China.
A trailer introduces the film's production.

"Godzilla × Kong: The New Empire," a new installment following the 2021 hit film "Godzilla vs. Kong," held a special IMAX screening on Thursday in the city. Starting from March 29, the sci-fi adventure blockbuster will open to cinemas across China.

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film revolves around two ancient titans' epic battle and final cooperation when humans uncover their intertwined origins and connection to the mysteries of Skull Island.

The IMAX screening of the film attracted both movie buffs and critics in the city.

The frames running through an IMAX camera in the sequel are 26 percent larger than those for a conventional film format to present spectacular scenes and visuals and offer audiences a fuller immersion in the adventure epic.

The screening attracted both movie buffs and critics, many of whom spoke highly of the cutting-edge film technology that delicately portrays the gigantic creatures' movements and facial expressions.

Since 2014, the Godzilla franchise produced by Warner Bros. and Legendary has released five movies in the Monsterverse.

Iconic dolls of Godzilla and Kong

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
