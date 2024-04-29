Acclaimed French-Vietnamese director Tran to head the jury panel at SIFF

French-Vietnamese director and scriptwriter Tran Anh Hung will head the Golden Goblet Awards jury in June at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The French-Vietnamese filmmaker and scriptwriter is known for blending Eastern and Western cultural expressions with sensitivity and a romantic flair.

During the June 14-23 film festival, Tran expressed his desire to discuss the development of film as an art form with other judges and moviegoers in China.

Tran was born in Vietnam but moved to France in 1975. From 1985 to 1987, he studied filmmaking at the École Nationale Louis Lumière in Paris.

His feature directorial debut, "The Scent of Green Papaya" (1991), won the Youth French Film and Golden Camera Awards at the 46th Cannes Film Festival and the Best First Film Award at the 19th Cesar Awards. The film was also nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

His second film, "Cyclo" (1995), featuring Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, is the gritty story of a struggling cyclo driver navigating Ho Chi Minh City's underbelly. At the 52nd Venice International Film Festival, the film won the Golden Lion Award for Best Film.

"The Vertical Ray of the Sun" (2000), his next film, takes place in Vietnam and follows the lives of three sisters residing in Hanoi. This is his first collaboration with APSA Award-winning cinematographer Mark Lee Ping-Bing.

His next film was the 2009 English-language thriller "I Come with the Rain," which starred Josh Hartnett. It was followed by the 2010 Japanese-language adaptation of Haruki Murakami's widely acclaimed book "Norwegian Wood." The film, starring Rinko Kikuchi and Kenichi Matsuyama, premiered in competition at the Venice International Film Festival before its international release.

The film "Eternity" (2016) is an adaptation of Alice Ferney's novel "The Elegance of Widows." It was also his debut film in French, starring Audrey Tautou, Berenice Bejo, and Melanie Laurent.

Tran has a strong relationship with the Shanghai International Film Festival. In 2011, Tran served as a judge in the main competition unit of the 14th Shanghai International Film Festival.