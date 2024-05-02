﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
The Shanghai Theater Academy recently celebrated International Dance Day 2024, with dance artists, choreographers, and scholars gathering in Shanghai to network and share ideas.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  17:23 UTC+8, 2024-05-02       0
SSI ļʱ

The Shanghai Theater Academy recently celebrated International Dance Day 2024 with a series of cultural events.

Renowned dance artists, choreographers, and scholars from around the world gathered in Shanghai to network and share ideas at dance-themed forums, and training was available for students at a range of workshops.

This year's events explored the new paths and possibilities of dance in the context of the changing times, especially amid rapidly developing artificial intelligence and digital technology.

From the forward-looking perspective of "Future Theater Studies" at the academy, experts also discussed the disciplinary construction and talent cultivation of "Future Dance Studies" and clarified the new role and responsibility of dance in contemporary society.

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

A dance artist demonstrates Inner Mongolian moves at the workshop.

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

Famous ballet dancer Tan Yuanyuan taught students at the workshop.

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

Fiona Catherine Bannon from the University of Leeds led students to explore improvisation and choreography.

According to Xie Wei, an official from the academy, their "Future Theater Studies" aims to lead drama, dance, and other art disciplines to make breakthroughs and innovations in the realms of media, performance, creation, and education.

Tobias Biancone, the director general of International Theater Institute, said that dance can give people the feeling to be connected and to be united.

"I think it is our responsibility to keep dance alive all over the world," Biancone said. "All of us need to open doors to the art of dance, to dance research, and dance education. It is our duty to include the young and applaud dance wherever and whenever it is practiced."

Dance artists and scholars exchanged their views about the innovation and crossover potential of dance art with the rising influence of avant-garde technology on choreography and stage.

Students also received mentorship from artists at workshops of different styles of dance.

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

Gosanna Gamson from the California College of the Arts shares her expertise with students.

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

Annouchka Cassandra Bayley from the University of Cambridge interacts with students at the workshop.

Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

A poster advertises the International Dance Day celebrations at the Shanghai Theater Academy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     