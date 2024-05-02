Artists and scholars explore future of dance art in Shanghai

The Shanghai Theater Academy recently celebrated International Dance Day 2024, with dance artists, choreographers, and scholars gathering in Shanghai to network and share ideas.

Renowned dance artists, choreographers, and scholars from around the world gathered in Shanghai to network and share ideas at dance-themed forums, and training was available for students at a range of workshops.

This year's events explored the new paths and possibilities of dance in the context of the changing times, especially amid rapidly developing artificial intelligence and digital technology.

From the forward-looking perspective of "Future Theater Studies" at the academy, experts also discussed the disciplinary construction and talent cultivation of "Future Dance Studies" and clarified the new role and responsibility of dance in contemporary society.

According to Xie Wei, an official from the academy, their "Future Theater Studies" aims to lead drama, dance, and other art disciplines to make breakthroughs and innovations in the realms of media, performance, creation, and education.

Tobias Biancone, the director general of International Theater Institute, said that dance can give people the feeling to be connected and to be united.

"I think it is our responsibility to keep dance alive all over the world," Biancone said. "All of us need to open doors to the art of dance, to dance research, and dance education. It is our duty to include the young and applaud dance wherever and whenever it is practiced."

Dance artists and scholars exchanged their views about the innovation and crossover potential of dance art with the rising influence of avant-garde technology on choreography and stage.

Students also received mentorship from artists at workshops of different styles of dance.