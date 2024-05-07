﻿
Alex Garland's 'Civil War' set for release in China

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  14:38 UTC+8, 2024-05-07
Alex Garland's film "Civil War," about a group of journalists fighting to survive as America comes apart, is going to be released on the Chinese mainland.
The film was well-received in the United States.

Alex Garland's film "Civil War" is set for release on the Chinese mainland.

Set in a future America, the film follows a group of journalists who cross the front lines and fight to survive as the country comes apart. The journalists document the brutal war and how the flames reach the White House.

Critics and moviegoers welcomed the film's originality when it premiered in the United States on April 12. The release date for the Chinese mainland has yet to be confirmed.

Garland is well-known to Chinese moviegoers for his critically acclaimed sci-fi flicks "Ex Machina" (2015) and "Annihilation" (2018).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
