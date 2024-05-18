Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

Two high-quality science programs will go to air on News Channel, Dragon TV and Knews on Saturday.

The new season of the "Touch Future" TV program features Shanghai's latest scientific and technological achievements.

The weekly interview program is a joint effort of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality and SMG News.

Through face-to-face interviews with more than 20 renowned scientists in varied fields, the program records the work of the scientific researchers, leading the audience to experience the context and charm of technological innovation.

Scientific knowledge is also transformed through vivid and easy-to-understand language in the program to making it more accessible to the public.

Among the scientists are Shen Dinggang, an expert in biomedical engineering, computer science expert Yao Qizhi and physicist Zhang Jie.

More than 100 science-related questions covering space exploration, artificial intelligence, healthcare and energy have been collected from citizens.

Scientists will answer questions like what will be the next challenge in the field of artificial intelligence, and when will quantum communication be popularized in public life.

"The Making of the Future," another weekly science program of SMG News vividly tells the stories of ordinary citizens participating in scientific research. It aims to stimulate more scientific enthusiasm and potential for innovation.

The program focuses on the entire process of public participation in a series of scientific projects, including monitoring of butterflies' living condition in Shanghai and the raccoon dog population investigations.

Citizens will also be invited to the studio to share their stories and experience of scientific research.