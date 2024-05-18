﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0
Two high-quality science programs will go to air on News Channel, Dragon TV and Knews on Saturday.
﻿ Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:11 UTC+8, 2024-05-18       0
Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

Professor Shen Dinggang (right), an expert in biomedical engineering, explains how artificial intelligence empowers medical treatment.

Two high-quality science programs will go to air on News Channel, Dragon TV and Knews on Saturday.

The new season of the "Touch Future" TV program features Shanghai's latest scientific and technological achievements.

The weekly interview program is a joint effort of the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality and SMG News.

Through face-to-face interviews with more than 20 renowned scientists in varied fields, the program records the work of the scientific researchers, leading the audience to experience the context and charm of technological innovation.

Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

Computer science expert Yao Qizhi (left) is interviewed.

Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

Zhang Jie (left) leads viewers through the Tsung-Dao Lee Institute.

Scientific knowledge is also transformed through vivid and easy-to-understand language in the program to making it more accessible to the public.

Among the scientists are Shen Dinggang, an expert in biomedical engineering, computer science expert Yao Qizhi and physicist Zhang Jie.

More than 100 science-related questions covering space exploration, artificial intelligence, healthcare and energy have been collected from citizens.

Scientists will answer questions like what will be the next challenge in the field of artificial intelligence, and when will quantum communication be popularized in public life.

Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

The program focuses on the entire process of public participation in a series of scientific projects.

Science programs to ignite public enthusiasm

Citizens are also invited to share their stories and experience of scientific research in the studio.

"The Making of the Future," another weekly science program of SMG News vividly tells the stories of ordinary citizens participating in scientific research. It aims to stimulate more scientific enthusiasm and potential for innovation.

The program focuses on the entire process of public participation in a series of scientific projects, including monitoring of butterflies' living condition in Shanghai and the raccoon dog population investigations.

Citizens will also be invited to the studio to share their stories and experience of scientific research.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     