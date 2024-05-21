The best of Mexican film at Grand Cinema exhibition

Shanghai Art Film Federation follows its success last year in showing Chinese films in Mexico by hosting showings of acclaimed movies by Mexican filmmakers from May 25 to June 2.

Shanghai Art Film Federation is hosting an exhibition featuring the work of Mexican filmmakers from May 25 to June 2 at the Grand Cinema.

It is a cultural exchange event following the federation's success in holding an exhibition of Chinese film in Mexico last year.

Six outstanding movies from four renowned Mexican filmmakers — Emilio Fernández, Arturo Ripstein, Guillermo del Toro and Alfonso Cuarón — will be shown.

Tickets will be available online from 12pm on May 22 on the Taopiaopiao and Maoyan platforms.

The six movies are crime thriller “Victims of Sin” (1951), drama “Time to Die” (1966), comedy romance “Only with Your Partner” (1991), suspense thriller “Deep Crimson” (1996), fantasy thriller "The Devil's Backbone" (2001) and fantasy drama "Pan's Labyrinth" (2006).

The movies have been critically acclaimed at international film festivals and will be screened in new digitally restored versions.