Universal Music Publishing China inks global deal with Cheerful Music.

Shenzhen-based music publisher hopes deal with UMP China will expand the international influence of their artists, some of whom have sparked a fascination with Chinese pop culture.

Universal Music Publishing China has announced the signing of Cheerful Music to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal of its viral hits.

UMP China is a division of Universal Music Publishing Group, Cheerful Music is a leading publisher of hit songs in China. Its major hits include "Yi Xiao Jiang Hu" (better known as "Subject Three") and "Xiao Cheng Xia Tian" (Summer in a Small Town) which have claimed the top spots on China's leading streaming services.

Founded in 2019 with its roots in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, Cheerful Music boasts a diverse lineup of Chinese songwriters and artists.

The song "Subject Three" has inspired 15 million user-generated clips on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and sparked a global fascination with Chinese pop culture.

Under the new agreement with UMP China, Cheerful Music hopes to connect with a diverse global audience and expand the international influence of its artists and their work.