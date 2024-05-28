Universal Music Publishing China inks global deal with Cheerful Music
Universal Music Publishing China has announced the signing of Cheerful Music to an exclusive worldwide publishing deal of its viral hits.
UMP China is a division of Universal Music Publishing Group, Cheerful Music is a leading publisher of hit songs in China. Its major hits include "Yi Xiao Jiang Hu" (better known as "Subject Three") and "Xiao Cheng Xia Tian" (Summer in a Small Town) which have claimed the top spots on China's leading streaming services.
Founded in 2019 with its roots in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, Cheerful Music boasts a diverse lineup of Chinese songwriters and artists.
The song "Subject Three" has inspired 15 million user-generated clips on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, and sparked a global fascination with Chinese pop culture.
Under the new agreement with UMP China, Cheerful Music hopes to connect with a diverse global audience and expand the international influence of its artists and their work.