Highly anticipated movies to unveil golden screening period of the year

China's film market has shown flourishing signs for the coming golden summer slot, a significant screening time of the year for movie buffs.

China's film market has shown flourishing signs for the coming golden summer slot, a significant screening time of the year for movie buffs.

This month, a few film productions have chosen the city of Shanghai to host premieres and special screenings. Among them are Japanese animated feature "Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony" and documentary film "The Yangtze River."

On Sunday (May 26) at the Shanghai Film Art Center, "Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Earth Symphony," the 43rd edition of the iconic Doraemon film franchise, offered local kids an immersive music experience through various props, musical instruments, and installations from the movie.

Dong Jun

Dong Jun

The film, to be released on May 31, celebrates International Children's Day on June 1. Focusing on the power of music, the film also takes children on an imaginative adventure by combining elements of science fiction and fantasy.

So far, China's box office revenue for 2024 has already surpassed 21.5 billion yuan (US$3.02 billion). An array of highly anticipated movies from home and abroad will be released in June, which marks the beginning of the summer slot.

Covering the three months from June through August, the summer slot is a crucial period for the Chinese film market and often influences and determines the overall box office performance of a year.

"Civil War"

Release date: June 7

The film is helmed by British director and scriptwriter Alex Garland, whose credits also include sci-fi flicks "Ex Machina" (2015) and "Annihilation" (2018).

Set against the backdrop of future America, the film centers on a group of journalists who cross the front lines and fight to survive as the country comes apart. The journalists witness and document the brutal war and how flames finally reach the White House.

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga"

Release date: June 7

Set in a world of post apocalypse, the action film by Australian filmmaker George Miller depicts how Furiosa falls into the hands of a warlord and finds herself in a nonstop battle to survive and make her way home.

It is also the origin story of Furiosa, a renegade warrior, before her encounter and teamup with Mad Max. In May, the film was selected to screen at the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

"Gold or Shit"

Release date: June 8

Starring Hu Ge and Gao Yuanyuan, the comedy film by Long Fei follows a young guy who returns from a big city to his hometown to restart his life. With support from his family and friends, he gets through the his bottleneck period and rediscovers the direction of his life.

At the recent 14th Beijing International Film Festival, it received awards for Best Film, Best Scriptwriter and Best Supporting Actress. The film about ordinary people's careers and emotions resonated well with the audience at the festival.

"Walk the Line"

Release date: June 8

Directed by Wu Bai, the crime drama stars Xiao Yang and Fan Chengcheng as two cops who find themselves thrust into the middle of a crackdown on organized crime.

During the process, new clues to a bizarre old case are found, and well-known entrepreneurs and officials are affected. The cops also face unprecedented tests of life and death.

"Black Dog"

Release date: June 15

The crime drama film by Guan Hu has recently won the top prize at the Un Certain Regard selection of the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

Set in a small town in Northwest China, the film portrays a man's new beginning of life after a spell in prison. He forms a touching bond with a black stray dog. Through his interactions with the dog, he also gains the courage to embark on a new journey. The man and the dog embrace each other's rebirth through mutual redemption.

"Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle"

Release date: June 15

The Japanese animated sports film is adapted from one of the most successful manga of the past decade. It revolves around Shoyo Hinata, a boy who determines to become a great volleyball player in spite of his small size.

In the film, Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club, where he finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis. With clashing styles, they work together to beat their rival in the Dumpster Battle.

"Inside Out 2"

Release date: June 21

The hilarious animated film is a sequel to the 2015 production "Inside Out."It centers on the new emotions of Riley, whose life in her teenage years experiences a big change.

Her brain is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for new emotions, including Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who have long been running a successful operation, are at a loss when the new emotions show up.

"Reversed Destiny"

Release date: June 21

Based on a novel by Rao Xueman, this youth film tells a story of mutual healing and separation.

In the film, Mo Xingxing suffers from mental ill-health due to the death of her mother. Among the company of her good friends, she gradually recovers from the illness until one day she learns it was one of her friends whose actions led to the death of her mother. Ten years later, she meets her friends again and determines to face up to the past.