Unknown heroes make their stage debut in Shanghai

Adaptation of Hai Fei's award-winning novel at Shanghai Oriental Art Center is set in Shanghai in the 1930s-40s, and is the story of how early revolutionists fought for the nation.
Ti Gong

The play portrays unsung heroes from the 1930s and 40s.

Spy thriller "The Unknown Heroes," an adaptation of Hai Fei's award-winning novel, has made its debut at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center.

The three-hour play is set in Shanghai in the 1930s-40s, and portrays how early revolutionists fought for the nation.

Ti Gong

TVB actress Selena Li from Hong Kong plays a teacher.

Liu Zhiyang from the Beijing People's Art Theater plays the leading role of a cook born into a wealthy family. Others include TVB actress Selena Li from Hong Kong and Chinese mainland actor Xu Kaicheng.

The play is presented by Pudong's publicity department, the Shanghai Oriental Art Center, Beijing Poly Theater, and Jiefang Daily.

After its Shanghai run ends on May 31, the play will be staged at the National Center for the Performing Arts in Beijing.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Oriental Art Center
