Russia's Vakhtangov Theater brings 'Eugene Onegin' back to Shanghai

Four performances at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater will star award-winning Russian actor Aleksei Guskov, an actor regarded by critics as a symbol of traditional Russian acting.

Russia's Vakhtangov State Academic Theater is bringing "Eugene Onegin" back to Shanghai next month, presenting the poetic romance in the original novel.

The play was written and directed by late Lithuanian theater director Rimas Tuminas who selected chapters from the novel in verse by Alexander Pushkin.

The play was performed in Shanghai and Beijing five years ago. During this round of performances, award-winning Russian actor Aleksei Guskov will play the role of the older Onegin. Guskov is often regarded by international critics as a symbol of the traditional Russian acting method of deep psychological and emotional authenticity.

Leonid Bichevin and Evgeniya Kregzhde, honored artists of the Russian Federation, will play the role of the younger Onegin and Tatiana, respectively.

"Eugene Onegin" has been recognized as an "encyclopedia of Russian life," showcasing the thoughts, emotions and habits of Russian people in the 19th century.

Ti Gong

Despite the name of the play, director Tuminas has said that Tatiana is the real protagonist in the play, who knows how to love and is loyal to her love.

When adapting the work, Tuminas did not place Onegin in a primary position, but centered on Tatiana's love for Onegin, showcasing the growth of a pure country girl.

The script features the original lines from Pushkin's novel in verse. The older and younger Onegins will share one stage as the story starts from the older Onegin's monologue.

Ti Gong

Four performances will be staged at Shanghai Poly Grand Theater in Jiading District from June 20 to 23. Given the relatively remote location of the theater, free shuttle buses will be arranged after the two evening performances to take passengers to People's Square.

Those in need of the service can register at the theater's entrance hall before the performance.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Dates: June 20-21, 7:30pm; June 22-23, 2:30pm

Tickets: 80-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Poly Grand Theater 上海保利大剧院

Address: 159 Baiyin Road, Jiading District 嘉定区白银路159号