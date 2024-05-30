"Bad Boys" latest chapter set for release in China

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's latest action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will hit cinemas across China on June 22, marking the return of the "Bad Boys" film franchise.

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's latest action comedy "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" will hit cinemas across China on June 22. The film also marks the return of the "Bad Boys" film franchise.

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the fourth film in the franchise centers on the efforts of two Miami police officers who work together to investigate their former captain's death.

The film features a series of breathtaking action scenes of racing, gunfights, and even an escape from crocodiles. Hilarious interactions between the two cops run through the entire movie.

The film's directors also cooperated to helm the 2020 box office sensation "Bad Boys for Life," the third installment of the franchise. The film earned US$426 million at the worldwide box office.

Since Michael Bay's first "Bad Boys" film in 1995, the franchise has developed a huge fan base in China for its plots, action, and the protagonists' comical way of acting. The total global box office revenue of the franchise has exceeded US$840 million.