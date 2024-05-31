Shanghai Disneyland presents new live stage show

'The Adventure of Rhythm' at the Storyhouse Stage tells an original story of a team of archeologists who specialize in researching music.

Ti Gong

A new live stage show "The Adventure of Rhythm" is coming to the Storyhouse Stage at Shanghai Disneyland.

This new show is set to run from June 3 until October 7, 2024 (except for special events) for all park guests to enjoy, with no extra tickets needed.

The show tells an original story of a team of archeologists who specialize in researching music and are thrilled to be in Adventure Isle to share their stories and rhythms from their travels with the adventurers in the audience.

The show ties together a series of musical production moments reflecting five music styles: regional, big band, hip hop, Latin jazz, and pop music.

Ti Gong

Ten memorable tunes from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios films "Moana," "Mulan," "Pinocchio," "The Aristocats," "The Lion King," "Aladdin," and "Wreck-It Ralph," and Pixar Animation Studios' "Turning Red" will transfix the audience with compelling narrative lyrics and catchy melodies.



During the show, Disney characters, whose stories are evoked by the musical tunes, will come to life before the guests' eyes.

Depending on which path the adventure takes, guests will be able to enjoy moments with Moana and Maui, Mulan and Mushu, Pinocchio, Marie, Rafiki and Timon, Genie and Aladdin, Ralph and Vanellope, and Red Panda Mei.

What makes the show even more special is that guests will have the opportunity to see different versions of the show when each of the five music styles takes them on one of two adventures.

Each adventure offers a different lineup of characters, providing guests with new surprises when watching the show. Guests can explore all the different versions of the show with multiple visits to the park.