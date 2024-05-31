Theater YOUNG celebrates Children's Day with performances and workshops

Yangpu District theater offering shows and other activities for children and their parents including Xiao He's "Healing the Land" concert and the "Mountain Magic" puppet show.

Theater YOUNG in Yangpu District is inviting parents and children to celebrate Children's Day at the theater with performances and workshops.

Two performances for young audiences have been scheduled on June 1. Musician Xiao He and his band will present a "Healing the Land" concert in the evening. In the afternoon, puppetry inheritor Hong Jindiao is staging the puppet show "Mountain Magic" at Theater Young's Green Box.

Ti Gong

"Healing the Land" originated from Xiao He's Nursery Rhyme Program which aims to find and compile nursery rhyme songs from around the country. During the concert, selected songs from the program, including nursery rhymes sung in multi-ethnic dialects, will be performed.

"Mountain Magic" tells the story of the beloved Monkey King, but from the angle of the monkeys living on Mount Huaguo, a major area featured in the classic Chinese novel "Journey to the West."

The story is mainly about the birth and growth of Monkey King and his quality of being a "King."

Audiences will get to see string puppets, rod puppets and large puppets during the show. Different puppets feature different operating techniques, showcasing the charm of this intangible cultural heritage art.

Theater YOUNG will also organize a drama workshop, the renovation of old object workshop, and a children's painting exhibition throughout the day. The square in front of the theater's entrance will be decorated with colorful artistic installations.



As a special offer on June 1, visitors can also purchase discounted tickets priced at no higher than 100 yuan (US$13.8) for 22 performances to be staged at Theater YOUNG in the rest of the year.

Ti Gong

Performance info:



Healing the Land

Dates: June 1, 7:30pm

Tickets: 100-480 yuan

Mountain Magic

Dates: June 1, 2pm; June 2, 10:30am

Tickets: 180-280 yuan

Venue: Theater YOUNG

Address: 1155 Kongjiang Rd, Yangpu District 杨浦区控江路1155号