Festivals offer a visual feast for the city's film and TV fans

Nominees for awards at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, from June 14 to 23, and the 29th Shanghai TV Festival, to be held from June 24 to 28, have been announced.

The full list of nominees for the Golden Goblet Awards at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival and the Magnolia Awards at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival have been announced.

The 26th Shanghai International Film Festival will be held from June 14 to 23. It will be followed by the 29th Shanghai TV Festival from June 24 to 28.

A total of 50 film productions from home and abroad will vie for the Golden Goblet Awards in five categories — Main Competition, Asian New Talent, Animation Film, Documentary Film and Short Film.

STVF's Magnolia Awards will also see fierce competition in the TV drama, documentary, animation and variety categories. The best of the 55 nominated productions will be honored.

Tickets for SIFF's Film Panorama go on sale on ticketing platform Taopiaopiao from noon on June 7. An hour after that, movie buffs can also purchase tickets at 47 local cinemas, including the Shanghai Film Art Center, FANCL Arts Center, Lyceum Theater, UME International Cineplex and Peace Cinema.

This year around 450 foreign and domestic movies in diverse genres and styles will be exhibited. Among the 1,600 or so screenings, 90 will invite the directors and actors to interact with moviegoers.

The screening schedule of movies under varied themes will be announced on www.siff.com. Most of the movies will be shown in their original version with both English and Chinese subtitles.

Previous editions of Film Panorama, a highlight of the film festival, saw tickets to many popular screenings snapped up quickly. Movie buffs are recommended to study the screening schedule in advance to ensure they get tickets.

High-quality TV series and programs will also be displayed on local TV channels, online video platforms, and art venues in the city.

This year's STVF offline screenings will be available at around 20 art venues, including the China Art Museum, Power Station of Art, Shanghai Book City, and the East Branch of Shanghai Library.