Film stars shine at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival

International and local celebrities grace the red carpet of the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, sharing their latest projects with enthusiastic fans.

Dong Jun

Film celebrities from around the world brought their star power to the red carpet at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, held at the Shanghai Grand Theater today (June 15). They shared their latest film projects with enthusiastic movie fans and were joined by film crews from approximately 30 new productions attending the star-studded event and gala night.



Following the success of the 2018 film "Operation Red Sea," Hong Kong director Dante Lam is now working on the action-packed military film "Operation Leviathan." This new project focuses on a special operation of the Chinese navy in the deep sea. Chinese mainland actor Huang Xuan, who plays the leading role, mentioned that he and many actors underwent a month of physical and diving training before shooting began.



Dong Jun

Veteran filmmaker Wuershan and the cast of "Under One Person" also graced the red carpet. "Based on a popular comic, the film blends mythology and Chinese martial arts," Wuershan explained.



Chinese mainland actress Ni Ni discussed her new role in Guan Hu's romance film "A Man and A Woman." "The woman I depict in the film is not perfect, but she has the courage to accept all her imperfections and finally reconcile with herself," Ni said.



Heartthrob Wang Junkai stars in the heartwarming film "Stand by Me," which will be released nationally on July 12. The film tells the story of two orphaned brothers who support each other and establish a small but loving family. "It is a movie full of love and hope," Wang remarked.



Dong Jun

At the gala, French filmmaker Tran Anh Hung, jury president of the Main Competition of the Golden Goblet Awards, noted that a good movie helps people better understand themselves and enrich their emotional world. In the coming days, Tran and other jury members will evaluate the 14 nominated films in the category and select the best one.



Veteran Hong Kong filmmaker Stanley Tong presented his latest offering, "A Legend," a fantasy epic and sequel to the 2005 box office hit "The Myth." Tong encouraged young filmmakers to boldly pursue their dreams and create their cinematic legends.



Dong Jun

The opening film of the night was local director Zheng Dasheng's "Red Radio Over Shanghai," which combines dance drama with film art.



The festival will run until June 23. In addition to the Golden Goblet Awards film competition, it will feature diverse programs such as the film panorama, film forum, SIFF project, and film market.