Pokémon movies showcased at film festival

  14:18 UTC+8, 2024-06-15       0
Here is a piece of thrilling news for Pokémon fans: six Pokémon movies spanning 18 years will hit the screen during the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.
Ti Gong

A screen shot of Pokémon: Lucario and The Mystery of Mew.

Ti Gong

Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew.

From video games to films, Pokémon is a huge global phenomena with fans across the world.

From video games to films, Pokémon is a huge global phenomena with fans across the world.

﻿Since the first Pokémon movie was released in 1998, there have been 23 Pokémon movies hitting the screen so far.

The six movies spanning from 2000 to 2018 include "Pokémon 3: The Movie," "Pokémon: Heroes," "Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew," "Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions," "Pokémon the Movie-I Choose You!" and "Pokémon The Movie: The Power of Us."

Ti Gong

Pikachu and Lucario greet fans at the festival.

The journey of Ash Ketchum, the main protagonist of Pokémon series who aspired to become a Pokémon master, and Pikachu, has brought tears and laughter to audience over the past decades. The screening of the films will strike a chord of nostalgia among Chinese fans and also take audience of the young generation into the magic Pokémon world.

Among the six movies, "Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew" which was screened on Friday tells a story about the restoration of friendship and trust. It ranked the second in the annual box office of Japan in 2005. The rest five will hit the screen during the festival.

A new card of Lucario will be featured in the latest Pokémon trading cards to be released on June 18 to mark the occasion.

In the movie, Lucario puts aside its distrust of humans long enough to reunite Ash with his best friend and captures the hearts of numerous audience.

Ti Gong

A poster of Pokémon - Zoroark: Master of Illusions,

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
