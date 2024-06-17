﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Kazakh film, The Divorce, to have its global premiere at SIFF

﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
The Divorce, a Kazakh film, will have its global premiere at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival, where it is entered in the competition section.
﻿ Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  15:46 UTC+8, 2024-06-17       0
Kazakh film, The Divorce, to have its global premiere at SIFF
Ti Gong

Daniyar Salamat

Kazakhstan's Daniyar Salamat will premiere his film "The Divorce" at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival.

The film, which is set in the mid-1920s during the early Soviet days and the collectivization in the Kazakh steppe, has been entered into the festival's main competition.

One of the prominent slogans of those years was "Emancipation of the Woman of the East."

There is a performance on stage about women's independence and equality, as well as a call for a ban on polygamy. Komsomol members convince Sarymsak to play the mullah's wife.

After the performance, Sarymsak argues with his wife, Zlikha, who reproaches him for playing the role of a woman and dishonoring his family.

In a fit of anger, he utters the word "Talaq," which is a word for divorce in a Muslim community.

Salamat said the film, which carries a significant historical weight, took a decade to make.

"My intention was not to make a typical Kazakh film. The aim was to go beyond the traditional narratives, capturing a period of over a hundred years ago when Kazakhstan was in a state of weakness due to external political influences," said Salamat.

"This upheaval affected the strongest members of society, justifying the existence and struggles of non-traditional male roles within this historical context."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     