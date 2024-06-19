Feature / Entertainment

Shanghai Vancouver Film School sets up AI center

  15:22 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
The Shanghai Vancouver Film School announced the creation of the AI ​​Future Imaging Research Center to explore innovative filmmaking methods and new economic potential using AI.
The AI ​​​​Future Image Project was unveiled by the Shanghai Vancouver Film School, which was celebrating its 10th anniversary at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival on Tuesday.

Additionally, the school will launch the AI ​​Future Imaging Research Center to explore novel approaches to filmmaking and fresh opportunities for the film business through the use of artificial intelligence.

The center will support cross-disciplinary initiatives and foster young filmmakers' innovative breakthroughs to provide viewers with an immersive and engaging cinematic experience.

Almost 800 film professionals have been trained by the Shanghai Vancouver Film School over the last 10 years. Many are currently employed in the feature film industry, TV and Internet series, animations, variety shows, documentaries, and video games.

Chinese filmmaker Jia Zhangke, who is also the school's president, gives a speech.

A short film celebrating the school's 10th anniversary

By producing creative talent and future core forces of the industries, the school has supported the growth of China's film and TV sectors.

The school's president, well-known Chinese director Jia Zhangke, observed that in response to the swift advancements in technology and cinematic aesthetics, the institution has produced a cohort of creatives with a global outlook and expertise in film and television.

"I fell in love with film education here," Jia remarked.

On Tuesday, there was also a forum themed on film education. Academics from both domestic and international institutions exchanged knowledge, insights, and ideas regarding cultivating film talent.

Experts in film education speak at a forum.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
