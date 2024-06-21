Japanese filmmaker reveals thoughts behind movie

Feature / Entertainment

Shunji Iwai

Kyrie, the new movie by renowned Japanese filmmaker Shunji Iwai which has been brought to the Shanghai International Film Festival, is a thought-provoking musical reflecting social conflicts against the backdrop of the Great East Japan Earthquake.

It's the third musical film he had made, after Swallowtail Butterfly and All About Lily Chou-Chou.

"When making this film, I suddenly realized that all three films reflect social issues, with a broader and deeper scope than other works," Iwai said at the SIFF Master Class on Friday afternoon.

"Swallowtail Butterfly reflected on the issue of illegal immigration in Japan and its impact on society, while All About Lily Chou-Chou also revealed bullying problems."

He explained that the other films might be more akin to daily life, reflecting everyday life and the human heart, which is closer to individuality. But when making musical films, he tends to focus on social issues and the struggles of people.

"Japan has J-pop, popular singers and musicians who create songs that are often happy and upbeat," he said.

"But upon reviewing their discography, I found that more than 80 percent of their songs also reflect social issues, worries, difficulties, sadness, and unbearable pain, which they write into lyrics and compose into music that resonates with people."

During the talk, he highlighted the significance of music for people and the thought music can accompany each person and make him or her resonate with.

"Sometimes it forms a connection, bringing tears to the eyes, and that's the power of music," he said. "When we want to turn this into a film, we just mix the theme, melody and lyrics to create a story that naturally unfolds.

"Some people might think watching this film Kyrie is a very pleasant experience, but it's not actually so.

"This time with Kyrie, I will bring everyone into a deeper issue. Although we seem happy enjoying the music, contemporary issues will also be reflected. I have once again felt the greatness of music."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
