'Blossoms Shanghai' in tune with music fans

The original music and soundtrack of the popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" have been released internationally in the form of a music album.

Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, "Blossoms Shanghai" is based on Shanghai writer Jin Yucheng's award-winning novel "Blossoms." The 30-episode series showcases the business atmosphere and local neighborhood life of the 1990s.

Ti Gong

In the series, the story and fate of each character are gradually unfolding accompanied by classic songs, which are included into this brand-new album released by Universal Music. The songs in the album are also accessible to music fans on major online music platforms.

Apart from hit songs by famed singers like Jacky Cheung, Faye Wong and Teresa Teng, the album has included Huju Opera segments sung by actors Ma Yili, Chen Guoqing and Zhu Lin. There are also monologues by actors, including Hu Ge who plays the protagonist A Bao.

Ti Gong

The cover of the album features a postmarked stamp with A Bao's image, corresponding to the stamp album which is one of the clues in the story.

The album consists of three CDs, each featuring a cover of one of the three female protagonists.