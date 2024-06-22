Feature / Entertainment

'Blossoms Shanghai' in tune with music fans

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0
The original music and soundtrack of the popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" have been released internationally in the form of a music album.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  16:58 UTC+8, 2024-06-22       0

The original music and soundtrack of the popular Chinese TV production "Blossoms Shanghai" have been released internationally in the form of a music album.

Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar-wai, "Blossoms Shanghai" is based on Shanghai writer Jin Yucheng's award-winning novel "Blossoms." The 30-episode series showcases the business atmosphere and local neighborhood life of the 1990s.

'Blossoms Shanghai' in tune with music fans
Ti Gong

The cover of the new album

In the series, the story and fate of each character are gradually unfolding accompanied by classic songs, which are included into this brand-new album released by Universal Music. The songs in the album are also accessible to music fans on major online music platforms.

Apart from hit songs by famed singers like Jacky Cheung, Faye Wong and Teresa Teng, the album has included Huju Opera segments sung by actors Ma Yili, Chen Guoqing and Zhu Lin. There are also monologues by actors, including Hu Ge who plays the protagonist A Bao.

'Blossoms Shanghai' in tune with music fans
Ti Gong

The album consists of three CDs.

The cover of the album features a postmarked stamp with A Bao's image, corresponding to the stamp album which is one of the clues in the story.

The album consists of three CDs, each featuring a cover of one of the three female protagonists.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Jacky Cheung
Faye Wong
Hu Ge
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     