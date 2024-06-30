'tis the season for sports and culture at Bund Finance Center
"Wave for All," a summer sports and culture themed season raises its curtain on Sunday at the Bund Finance Center.
Sports lovers are offered an urban leisure experience, including prediction of winners of the UEFA Euro 2024, night run, international food market and book exhibition.
They can participate in various sports such as basketball, football and shooting in the playground. DJ performances are also presented to bring vigor to the summer nights.
Exotic flavored foods from 20 countries and regions in the world are on exhibit at the weekend market on Fengjing Road.
In July, the market will also display peripheral and spin-offs of popular animation IPs for the city's manga fans.
Mi Er, creator of the comic "Under One Person" will also be invited to interact with fans.
Stories of the mischievous Peter Rabbit from Beatrix Potter's famous picture books will be told to children at a book exhibition.
Date: Through July 31
Venue: Bund Finance Center
Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2