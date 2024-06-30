Here's what to expect over summer of movies

An array of films, including mega productions, are being released for the summer film slot.

The golden summer slot for China's film market, a significant screening time covering the three months from June through August, has already begun. An array of films, including mega productions will be released during this crucial period of the year for Chinese cinema. So far, more than 80 films of diverse genres have been announced to hit cinemas across China in the summer slot, which has a long time span and a large number of viewers due to students' summer vacation. Last year's summer, driven by several popular films such as the anti-fraud film "No More Bets," the suspense crime film "Lost in the Stars," the fantasy epic "Creation of the God: Kingdom of Storms" and the animated feature "Chang An," helped the box office exceed 20.6 billion yuan (US$2.83 billion), setting a new record for the same period in China and accounting for around one-third of the total box office of the year.

Many films are choosing Shanghai to host interactive roadshows and premieres. On Friday evening, Hong Kong filmmaker Herman Yau’s action film “Customs Frontline” hosted a special screening at the Shanghai Film Art Center. Yau and the cast of the movie, including Nicholas Tse, Karena Lam and Kenny Kwan shared with local audiences stories about the production. The film which began its national release on Friday is a story about Hong Kong Customs’ investigation into the smuggling of lethal weapons. Tse also created the theme song for the movie. The following are some highly anticipated film productions to be released in July.

"A Place Called Silence" Release date: July 4 The suspense crime film is the latest work by Malaysian director Sam Quah, known for the success of his 2019 feature directorial debut "Sheep Without a Shepherd." Based on a real social event, the film depicts the fear and indifference of people in modern days through the case of a missing girl. Meanwhile, the truth behind serial murder cases are also discovered.

"Stand by Me" Release date: July 12 Based on a true real-life event, the film by Yin Ruoxin tells a touching story of two boys who support each other and establish a small but loving family. Heartthrob Wang Junkai, lead singer of popular Chinese band TFBOYS plays the leading role. It took director Yin and Wang a lot of time to observe children who feel lonely due to the long-term absence of parents. But the film is still full of love, hope and warmth with the portrayal of a brotherhood.

"A Legend" Release date: July 12 Directed by Hong Kong filmmaker Stanley Tong, the action-packed fantasy epic is sequel to the 2005 box office sensation "The Myth." Tong spent around 10 years writing and polishing the script. The sequel that spans time and space follows an archaeologist’s adventure to a Glacier Temple to uncover the truth behind his dreams. AI technology recreates Jackie Chan's image as a 27-year-old general in the film.

“The Dream of the Red Chamber” Release date: July 26 Directed by Hu Mei, the film is a new adaptation of the Chinese literary classic "A Dream of Red Mansions." It tells a tragic love story of Jia Baoyu and Lin Daiyu whose emotions and destiny are intertwined. Hu reorganized and adjusted the complex and rich content from the original work. She tries to give a new interpretation of the story from the perspective of young people, as the theme of this movie is eternal youth.

"Under One Person" Release date: July 26 The fantasy action film, based on a popular comic, is the latest offering by veteran filmmaker Wuershan. Diverse elements of mythology and Chinese martial arts are included in the movie. The film revolves around Zhang Chulan, a college student who gets caught up in a terrible incident while visiting his grandfather's grave in a small village. The martial arts technique he obtains from his grandfather is being sought after by many martial arts groups, and it pushes him to find out his grandfather's real story.

"Deadpool & Wolverine" Release date: July 26 The sci-fi comedy film by Shawn Levy stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin to tell a story about how Deadpool and Wolverine team up to defeat an enemy and save the world.

The film is not the first "Deadpool" movie, but it marks both characters — Deadpool and Wolverine's first official introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.