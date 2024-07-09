﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Newest chapter of Minion franchise debuts in Shanghai

"Despicable Me 4," the latest installment from Universal Pictures and Illumination, held a grand China premiere at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Monday.
Movie fans pose for photos with the Minions film's China premiere on Monday.

"Despicable Me 4," the latest installment from the hit animated franchise from Universal Pictures and Illumination held a grand China premiere at the Shanghai Film Art Center on Monday.

The highly anticipated film in this summer slot is slated for release across China on July 12.

Distinctive elements of the popular animation IP were incorporated into the theater for movie fans to take photos with the Minion characters.

Newest chapter of Minion franchise debuts in Shanghai

The Chinese version of the animated film is voiced by Da Peng (left) and Zhuang Dafei.

The animated franchise has a big fan base in China.

The animated franchise has a big fan base in China.

Co-directed by Chris Renaud and Patrick Delage, the film tells the story of Gru and his family once again encountering a crisis after the arrival of a new family member.

Chinese actors Da Peng and Zhuang Dafei, who give voice to the main characters in the film's Chinese version also attended the premiere and interacted with audiences.

Since its debut in 2010, the original animation IP has impressed audiences with its comedic and heartwarming storylines and the lovable Minion characters. It has become one of the most well-received animated franchises in the world.

Newest chapter of Minion franchise debuts in Shanghai

Distinctive elements of the popular animation IP are incorporated into the theater.

The Shanghai Film Art Center is decorated with Minions elements.

The Shanghai Film Art Center is decorated with Minions elements.

Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
﻿
Follow Us

