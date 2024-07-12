Programs offer a summer of varied viewing on streaming platforms

From children's shows and animations, through documentaries, to martial arts shows and romantic comedies, streaming platforms offer something for every taste this season.

This summer an array of programs in many categories are offered on streaming services. Streaming platform iQiyi has prepared an abundance of high-quality animation and documentary content for online viewers of different age groups. Children are offered popular domestic and foreign animated franchises including "GG Bond," "Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf," "PAW Patrol," "Peppa Pig," "ONE PIECE" and "Detective Conan." Twenty acclaimed documentary productions are also on offer to provide insights into China's natural landscape, modern industrial development, culinary art, and the lives of Chinese historical figures.

Based on historical materials and literary works, the documentary series "Eat Well, Love Well" explores ancient Chinese celebrities' relationships with Chinese food. The documentary innovatively combines animation with live action to introduce ancient culinary knowledge to audiences of today. "Aerial Coastline" is another eye-catching production that explores and presents the natural landscape, culture and economic development of coastal cities in southern China. Through aerial perspectives and advanced aerial photography technology, the documentary is not only an ode to the beauty of nature, but also a display of the harmonious coexistence between human civilization and nature.

The second season of the popular Chinese historical-fantasy drama "Lost You Forever" is now airing on Tencent Video. The first season captivated both domestic and international audiences with its romantic elements and visually appealing scenes. Tencent Video also presents several original variety shows this summer. "Amazing Night" brings together actors such as Huang Bo, Jia Bing and Qin Hao to create and perform comedic acts inspired by social issues. The reality show "50km Taohuawu" centers on 15 people's endeavors to build an ideal community that combines art, humanities, and technology. They live together for 21 days at the community, located around 50 kilometers away from a metropolis, to explore a better way of life.