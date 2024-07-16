Something for everyone on summer's TV screens

A batch of new TV programs is on offer this summer to cater for different groups of people.

"The Silicon Waves," a highly anticipated urban drama, is already on CCTV-8 and streaming services including YouTube, iQiyi and Tencent Video.

The 34-episode series produced by China Central Television and SMG Pictures focuses on the development of cutting-edge technologies in China over the past 12 years.

Starring Huang Xiaoming and Wang Ou, the entrepreneurship-themed drama tells the story of a group of Chinese talent who respond to the national call and embark on science and technology innovation.

They overcome numerous obstacles in the research of cutting-edge semiconductor technology and help promote China's high-tech self-reliance and self-improvement.

The sixth season of "Singing with Legends" will start on Dragon TV on July 21. Well-known singers from around the world will form a multinational partnership in the show to interpret classic pop songs.

The show is the first domestic variety program that has multiple foreign versions in Europe based on the successful Chinese format. In 2022, the Spanish version of the show, titled "Dos increbles," aired on Spain's public broadcaster RTVE to wide acclaim.