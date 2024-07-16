Something for everyone on summer's TV screens
A batch of new TV programs is on offer this summer to cater for different groups of people.
"The Silicon Waves," a highly anticipated urban drama, is already on CCTV-8 and streaming services including YouTube, iQiyi and Tencent Video.
The 34-episode series produced by China Central Television and SMG Pictures focuses on the development of cutting-edge technologies in China over the past 12 years.
Starring Huang Xiaoming and Wang Ou, the entrepreneurship-themed drama tells the story of a group of Chinese talent who respond to the national call and embark on science and technology innovation.
They overcome numerous obstacles in the research of cutting-edge semiconductor technology and help promote China's high-tech self-reliance and self-improvement.
The sixth season of "Singing with Legends" will start on Dragon TV on July 21. Well-known singers from around the world will form a multinational partnership in the show to interpret classic pop songs.
The show is the first domestic variety program that has multiple foreign versions in Europe based on the successful Chinese format. In 2022, the Spanish version of the show, titled "Dos increbles," aired on Spain's public broadcaster RTVE to wide acclaim.
The 11th season of popular home decoration program “Dream Home” will set the backdrop to Malaysia, where designers will give old houses a brand new look.
Every Saturday evening on the News Channel, the new season of the "Touch Future" TV program will continue to introduce the city’s latest achievements in science and technology, and how such innovations can change ordinary people’s lives.
ShanghaiEye will focus on the city’s summertime exhibitions and activities in culture, sport and tourism. New fashionable cultural landmarks across the city will also be introduced to overseas audiences.
In addition to live broadcasts of the upcoming Paris Olympic Games, Shanghai Media Group’s TV channels and its streaming platform BesTV will show a series of high-quality films, TV dramas, documentaries and animations, including “China before China,” “Yao-Chinese Folktales” and “YOLO.”