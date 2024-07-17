﻿
Immersive theater to light up 'Shanghai Summer'

A version of immersive theater operated by Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator in France, has opened to the public in Xuhui.
Ti Gong

Actors perform in the central play.

A polished version of the immersive theater operated by Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator in France known for its historical presentations, has opened to the public in Xuhui District.

A brand new plot is presented after an update based on audience feedback after a trial operation, which will take people on a thrilling romance adventure mingling mystery and the unknown, with a culinary experience that features East-meets-West cuisine included.

The project comprises 50 large-scale film scenes with 26,000 vintage-style objects.

Ti Gong

The audience become players in the immersive theater experience.

In the new version, the audience races against time to rescue the heroine.

The theater boasts a 88-meter-long ship cabin and train based on 1:1 ratio restoration, and the audiences are able to make close-up observations of the facial expressions and subtle motions of the performers and interact with them.

The project, with more than 650 million yuan (US$89 million) in investment, takes up 46,000 square meters in the west pavilion of the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center.

Its cafe features a vintage nostalgic Shanghai-style atmosphere and the interaction starts at the restaurant.

Audience members can interact with the actors during the theater performance.

Info:

Hours: 6pm-8pm Monday-Friday, 11am-2pm, 6pm-8pm weekends

Venue: Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center

Address: 66 Caobao Road, Xuhui District 徐汇区漕宝路66号

Ticket: 298 yuan

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
