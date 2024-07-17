Immersive theater to light up 'Shanghai Summer'

A brand new plot is presented after an update based on audience feedback after a trial operation, which will take people on a thrilling romance adventure mingling mystery and the unknown, with a culinary experience that features East-meets-West cuisine included.

A polished version of the immersive theater operated by Puy du Fou, a major theme park operator in France known for its historical presentations, has opened to the public in Xuhui District.

In the new version, the audience races against time to rescue the heroine.

The theater boasts a 88-meter-long ship cabin and train based on 1:1 ratio restoration, and the audiences are able to make close-up observations of the facial expressions and subtle motions of the performers and interact with them.

The project, with more than 650 million yuan (US$89 million) in investment, takes up 46,000 square meters in the west pavilion of the Shanghai Everbright Convention & Exhibition Center.

Its cafe features a vintage nostalgic Shanghai-style atmosphere and the interaction starts at the restaurant.