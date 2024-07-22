﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Arina experiences "Le Bal de Paris" with Blanca Li

"Le Bal de Paris" is an innovative virtual reality experience created by Blanca Li, a choreographer and filmmaker known for her eclectic and multidisciplinary approach.
Shot by Yan Jingyang. Edited by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

"Le Bal de Paris" is an innovative virtual reality experience created by Blanca Li, a renowned Spanish choreographer and filmmaker known for her eclectic and multidisciplinary approach to dance and performance.

The immersive experience represents a significant leap in combining technology with the performing arts, particularly dance and theater. The concept of "Le Bal de Paris" centers around an interactive VR experience that transports participants to a glamorous ballroom setting inspired by the romantic ambiance of Paris. The experience is designed to be a fusion of a narrative film, a dance performance, and an interactive game, where participants can engage with the environment and other guests as active participants in the story.

"Le Bal de Paris" utilizes state-of-the-art VR technology, including VR headsets and motion tracking systems, to create a fully immersive environment. The detailed digital rendering of the Parisian ballroom includes interactive elements that respond to the participants' movements, allowing them to dance and interact with both the environment and other characters within the virtual space. The use of advanced graphics and sound design enhances the realism of the experience, making it a vivid and engaging virtual event.

Li's vision for "Le Bal de Paris" was to break the conventional boundaries of theater and dance by integrating immersive technology. Her aim was to create a dynamic space where technology amplifies the emotional and physical experience of dance, allowing participants to not just observe but become part of the narrative and performance. This project reflects her ongoing interest in exploring new forms of expression and interaction within the arts through innovative technologies.

In the new episode of Shine Bright with Arina, the Shanghai Daily crew experienced the show in Shanghai with Li. Watch the video to get some insight about "Le Bal de Pari"' commented on by Li.

Zoe / SHINE

Blanca Li meets Arina Yakupova.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
