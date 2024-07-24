'The Magic Hour' stage play to debut at Shanghai Grand Theater

"The Magic Hour," a comedy drama based on the work of famous Japanese scriptwriter and film director Kôki Mitani, will make its national debut on July 25 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Mitani's scripts are well known for their humorous and in-depth depiction of humanity. His film credits include "Once in A Blue Moon" and "Welcome Back Mr McDonald."

The stage play retains his distinct storytelling style and centers on a hustler's risky trick on a gang boss.