'The Magic Hour' stage play to debut at Shanghai Grand Theater

"The Magic Hour," a comedy drama based on the work of Japanese scriptwriter and film director Kôki Mitani, will make its national debut on July 25 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.
The comedy drama is adapted from the work of famous Japanese scriptwriter and film director Kôki Mitani.

"The Magic Hour," a comedy drama based on the work of famous Japanese scriptwriter and film director Kôki Mitani, will make its national debut on July 25 at the Shanghai Grand Theater.

Mitani's scripts are well known for their humorous and in-depth depiction of humanity. His film credits include "Once in A Blue Moon" and "Welcome Back Mr McDonald."

The stage play retains his distinct storytelling style and centers on a hustler's risky trick on a gang boss.

'The Magic Hour' stage play to debut at Shanghai Grand Theater

Lead actor Zheng Yunlong (center) rehearse a scene of the drama.

Mainland Chinese singer and actor Zheng Yunlong plays a comedic role in the drama. For the first time, he is also a producer of the play.

Director Li Ren said that the crew spent a lot of time designing the scene transition of the drama to offer audiences a magical and immersive theatrical experience.

"The sincere emotions and expressive methods of the original script touched me a lot," said director Li. "It's more than a comedy."

Date: July 25-28

Tickets: 180-1,080 yuan

Venue: Shanghai Grand Theater 上海大剧院

Address: 300 People's Ave. 黄浦区人民大道300号

'The Magic Hour' stage play to debut at Shanghai Grand Theater

Chinese actors give a new interpretation of the story.

'The Magic Hour' stage play to debut at Shanghai Grand Theater

A poster advertises "The Magic Hour."

Shanghai Grand Theater
