Blue Man Group's residency show joins Shanghai Summer Season
Blue Man Group returns to Shanghai with a new show at Shanghai A.F.A-ROJO Space. It is a show in residency in Shanghai, lasting for one year. Tourists planning trips to Shanghai can extend their stay by one night to catch the show and experience the local vibe. The show is also featured as one of the activities of the Shanghai Summer Season.
