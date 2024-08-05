﻿
Feature / Entertainment

TAO Dance Theater to debut latest works in Shanghai

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:43 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
TAO Dance Theater will debut the latest two works of the group's "Numerical Series," in Shanghai this month, being "16" and "17."
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:43 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0

TAO Dance Theater's latest creations "16" and "17" will make their world debut in Shanghai later this month.

The Beijing-based independent dance troupe is known for its unique and highly creative body movement techniques, which is invented by the theater's founders Tao Ye and Duan Ni, a professional dance couple.

"16" and "17" are the latest parts of their "Numerical Series." In the series, each dance is named after the number of performers featured in the piece.

The new dance "16" is described by Tao as "a self-contained language that explores inward," while "17" is "a new language for the universe."

When working on the "Numerical Series," Tao often starts his choreography from a certain body part, such as a spine or the limbs. In "16," all movements originate from the head.

The head is a blind spot for vision, as humans cannot observe the shape of their own heads with their eyes. Tao required the dancers to try explore the micro-movements of different parts of the head, including the ear, the tip of the chin, and the cheeks.

"The dance is like a knotted ball of yarn, being both elastic and linear," said Tao. "When the bodies of 16 dancers are tangled and rolled around, it is disordered. But when they are tangled into one unit, it is consistent."

TAO Dance Theater to debut latest works in Shanghai

The dancers in "16" wear all-black costumes, which naturally draws attention to the exposed face and head. Along with minimalist electronic dance music composed by musician Xiao He, the dancers use their heads to lead the complex and smooth movements of their torsos and feet.

The dance "17" is more like a sound experiment. During the performance, the dancers make sounds beyond the cognitive order. They can be words or melodies, composing a sea of ​​meaningless garbled codes. Sound no longer transmits information, but only serves as just frequency and rhythm.

Tao believes that sound and movement can be connected by a hidden order. Using the rhythm and the energy field created by the dancers, the sound is visualized and the body is sonified.

As a work that is almost purely ground-based, the 17 dancers are like a handful of candies scattered on the ground, performing Brownian motion. Sometimes they act like nimble animals, and sometimes like standing stone statues. They bounce, slide, pull and fight, releasing energy through body movements.

Tao says when audiences give up rational logic, and try to "feel" rather than "understand," they will enjoy "17" more.

Performance info

Dates: August 24-25, 7:30pm

Tickets: 180-680 yuan

Venue: Shangyin Opera House 上音歌剧院

Address: No. 6 Fenyang Rd 汾阳路6号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     