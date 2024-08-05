﻿
'The First Slam Dunk' celebrates re-release on Chinese mainland

The Japanese animated sport film had a grand screening on Saturday at the Shanghai Film Art Center, attended by Japanese rock band 10-Feet, who sang the theme song of the movie.
Japanese rock band 10-Feet, who sang the theme song of the movie, interacted with local audience members after the screening on Saturday.

Japanese animated sport film "The First Slam Dunk" had a grand screening on Saturday (August 3) at the Shanghai Film Art Center, to celebrate its re-release on the Chinese mainland.

The film's first release in China last year reaped around 660 million yuan (US$92.5 million). Many viewers were moved to tears by the athletes' team work and never-yielding spirit in the basketball competition.

The grand screening at the SFC Dolby Auditorium of Shanghai Film Art Center attracted around 1,000 viewers.

The grand screening of the film was hosted at the SFC Dolby Auditorium of Shanghai Film Art Center.

The screening attracted around 1,000 viewers.

Japanese rock band 10-Feet, who sang the theme song of the movie, attended to meet with local audience members after the screening.

Directed by Inoue Takehiko, the film centers on the life of 17-year-old Ryota Miyagi, who struggles to accomplish his late older brother's dream of becoming a basketball star.

The film's original comic and TV series have developed a large fan base in China in the passing decades. A lot of people have been touched by the movie's diverse elements of youth, brotherhood, and perseverance in the pursuit of one's dreams.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
