'The First Slam Dunk' celebrates re-release on Chinese mainland

Japanese animated sport film "The First Slam Dunk" had a grand screening on Saturday (August 3) at the Shanghai Film Art Center, to celebrate its re-release on the Chinese mainland.

The film's first release in China last year reaped around 660 million yuan (US$92.5 million). Many viewers were moved to tears by the athletes' team work and never-yielding spirit in the basketball competition.

The grand screening at the SFC Dolby Auditorium of Shanghai Film Art Center attracted around 1,000 viewers.