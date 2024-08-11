Detective Conan fans get sneak preview of film

"Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram" premiered at cinemas in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu yesterday, attracting around 2,500 movie buffs.

Directed by Chika Nagaoka, it is the 27th installment of the popular Japanese animated film franchise "Detective Conan."

Starting from August 16, it will begin its wider release.

The film uncovers the "truth" hidden in the sword which is also the target of Kaitou Kid, the Phantom Thief in his treasure hunt.