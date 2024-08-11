﻿
Detective Conan fans get sneak preview of film

"Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram" premiered at cinemas in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu on Saturday, attracting around 2,500 movie buffs.
Shot by Dong Jun. Edited by Dong Jun.

Dong Jun / SHINE

On Saturday, "Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram" premiered at five cinemas in various Chinese cities.

"Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram" premiered at cinemas in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Wuhan and Chengdu yesterday, attracting around 2,500 movie buffs.

Directed by Chika Nagaoka, it is the 27th installment of the popular Japanese animated film franchise "Detective Conan."

Starting from August 16, it will begin its wider release.

The film uncovers the "truth" hidden in the sword which is also the target of Kaitou Kid, the Phantom Thief in his treasure hunt.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Movie fans and cosplayers gathered at the Shanghai Film Art Center to attend the film's screening.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Time for a selfie with promotional frame signboard.

At the Shanghai Film Art Center, the anime franchise' Chinese fans and cosplayers gathered to celebrate the film.

Posters and photos of the film's main characters were displayed at the cinema to offer insights into the charm of this time-honored manga series, which was first published three decades ago in 1994.

The film's dubbing actors Yamaguchi Kappei and Horikawa Ryō also interacted with Chinese audiences via video link. With the entire audience, they spoke out Conan's classic line "There is always only one truth."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Posters and photos of the film's main characters.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Sketches of the characters.

