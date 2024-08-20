Feature / Entertainment

Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-20       0
Experience Space in Hongkou District provides visitors a chance to immerse themselves in detective work and logical reasoning based on the famous stories by Arthur Conan Doyle.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  20:14 UTC+8, 2024-08-20       0

Sherlock Holmes' fans in Shanghai now have a new place to immerse themselves in detective work and logical reasoning at the "Case Lab Metaworld – Experience Space," set up in the 1933 Old Millfun in Hongkou District.

The great detective, created by British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of world literature's most iconic characters.

The series has long surpassed the boundaries of fictional text, with the stories frequently adapted to become the common memory of enthusiasts around the world.

Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space
Ti Gong

A crime scene is restored.

As the first large-scale Sherlock Holmes-themed experience project in Shanghai, the Experience Space restores the scenes of a handful of classic crimes from the series, precisely recreating the British style of Baker Street.

Visitors can learn basic crime reasoning through interactive devices, and can even put wear special detective costumes and experience the fun of looking for clues, analyzing cases and ultimately solving them.

Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space
Ti Gong

A visitor dressed as a detective takes a selfie with a characters from the time of Sherlock Holmes.

There will be NPCs (non-player characters) walking around the three-story Experience Space to interact with visitors.

An exhibition hall on the first floor presents a series of exhibits on Conan Doyle's writing background and the social characteristics of his time.

The 1933 Old Millfun is a renovated historic slaughterhouse which now hosts workshops, studios and other innovative businesses. Its unique architectural style and historical weight adds a mysterious atmosphere to the Experience Space.

Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space
Ti Gong

Visitors can learn about basic crime reasoning at the Experience Space.

Info

Dates: Through February 16, 2025, 10am-7pm (closed on Mondays)

Tickets: 129-358 yuan

Venue: 1933 Old Millfun 1933老场坊

Address: 611 Liyang Road 溧阳路611号

Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space

Scan the QR codes for tickets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Hongkou
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     