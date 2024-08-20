Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space

Sherlock Holmes' fans in Shanghai now have a new place to immerse themselves in detective work and logical reasoning at the "Case Lab Metaworld – Experience Space," set up in the 1933 Old Millfun in Hongkou District.

The great detective, created by British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of world literature's most iconic characters.

The series has long surpassed the boundaries of fictional text, with the stories frequently adapted to become the common memory of enthusiasts around the world.