Become a detective at Sherlock Holmes Experience Space
Sherlock Holmes' fans in Shanghai now have a new place to immerse themselves in detective work and logical reasoning at the "Case Lab Metaworld – Experience Space," set up in the 1933 Old Millfun in Hongkou District.
The great detective, created by British writer Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of world literature's most iconic characters.
The series has long surpassed the boundaries of fictional text, with the stories frequently adapted to become the common memory of enthusiasts around the world.
As the first large-scale Sherlock Holmes-themed experience project in Shanghai, the Experience Space restores the scenes of a handful of classic crimes from the series, precisely recreating the British style of Baker Street.
Visitors can learn basic crime reasoning through interactive devices, and can even put wear special detective costumes and experience the fun of looking for clues, analyzing cases and ultimately solving them.
There will be NPCs (non-player characters) walking around the three-story Experience Space to interact with visitors.
An exhibition hall on the first floor presents a series of exhibits on Conan Doyle's writing background and the social characteristics of his time.
The 1933 Old Millfun is a renovated historic slaughterhouse which now hosts workshops, studios and other innovative businesses. Its unique architectural style and historical weight adds a mysterious atmosphere to the Experience Space.
Info
Dates: Through February 16, 2025, 10am-7pm (closed on Mondays)
Tickets: 129-358 yuan
Venue: 1933 Old Millfun 1933老场坊
Address: 611 Liyang Road 溧阳路611号