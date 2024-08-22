Whirlwind of Australian comic artists to touch down in Shanghai

A whirlwind of Australian comics and a grand sculpture of a koala mascot will touch down in Shanghai, the birthplace of modern comics in China.

"ACE! Australian Comic Exhibition," running through September 16, features works by 20 talented artists from Australia, where cartooning dates back to the 19th century, with the Australian Cartoonists Association being one of the world's oldest cartoon organizations.

The exhibition is intended to showcase the creativity and diversity of Australian culture reflected by the participating artists' wide range of content and style through their unique perspectives and creative materials.

Participating cartoonists include Tim McEwen, a Platinum Award winner of the Australian Cartooning Awards; Jakub Mazerant, curator of the exhibition and also a Platinum Award winner; Marcelo Baez, a well-known professional comic artist who has worked for Marvel, Apple and Time Inc, and several other popular Australian artists, including Chinese-Australian creators.

Ben Mitchell, a Bronze Award winner of the Australian Cartooning Awards, designed the exhibition's mascot koala Casey and will fly from Sydney with Mazerant to open the exhibition in Shanghai.

The exhibition has toured in Europe and Asia, and Shanghai will be its second China stop, after a January exhibition in Sichuan Province's capital city of Chengdu.