﻿
Feature / Entertainment

Whirlwind of Australian comic artists to touch down in Shanghai

﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:40 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
"ACE! Australian Comic Exhibition" has work by 20 artists from Australia, where cartooning dates to the 19th century, with the Australian association one of the world's oldest.
﻿ Yao Minji
Yao Minji
  15:40 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0

A whirlwind of Australian comics and a grand sculpture of a koala mascot will touch down in Shanghai, the birthplace of modern comics in China.

"ACE! Australian Comic Exhibition," running through September 16, features works by 20 talented artists from Australia, where cartooning dates back to the 19th century, with the Australian Cartoonists Association being one of the world's oldest cartoon organizations.

The exhibition is intended to showcase the creativity and diversity of Australian culture reflected by the participating artists' wide range of content and style through their unique perspectives and creative materials.

Participating cartoonists include Tim McEwen, a Platinum Award winner of the Australian Cartooning Awards; Jakub Mazerant, curator of the exhibition and also a Platinum Award winner; Marcelo Baez, a well-known professional comic artist who has worked for Marvel, Apple and Time Inc, and several other popular Australian artists, including Chinese-Australian creators.

Ben Mitchell, a Bronze Award winner of the Australian Cartooning Awards, designed the exhibition's mascot koala Casey and will fly from Sydney with Mazerant to open the exhibition in Shanghai.

The exhibition has toured in Europe and Asia, and Shanghai will be its second China stop, after a January exhibition in Sichuan Province's capital city of Chengdu.

Whirlwind of Australian comic artists to touch down in Shanghai
Ti Gong

The exhibition's curator Jakub Mazerant (right) and mascot designer Ben Mitchell pose with Koala Casey at the exhibition's Chengdu stop in January.

Exhibition info:

Date: 11am-7pm, weekends; 1-7pm, weekdays, August 24-September 16 (closed on Tuesdays)

Venue: Sinan Time Zone Gallery, 1/F, No. 1, Lane 523, Fuxing Rd M.

复兴中路523弄1号1楼思南时区画廊

Admission: Free

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Apple
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     