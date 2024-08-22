Wukong breathes new life into ancient architecture tours

The Tuesday release of China's video game Black Myth: Wukong has not only captivated millions of players but also ignited a surge of interest in ancient Chinese architecture.

Within an hour of its launch, the game soared to the top of Steam's Most Played Games list, with over 2.2 million concurrent players at its peak. Beyond the numbers, the game also inspires players to explore real-world locations behind its in-game settings.

Adapting the ancient Chinese classic Journey to the West, the game reimagines the story of Sun Wukong, one of the most beloved characters in the literature world. But what sets this game apart is its stunning graphics or immersive gameplay and the deep connection it fosters with Chinese traditional culture.

Players not only enjoy the game for its combat and storyline but also for its meticulously recreated historical sites and ancient architecture.

Liu Xiaoyu, a player from Beijing, expressed admiration for the game's high fidelity to Journey to the West and its authentic depiction of ancient architecture.

"The historical buildings in the game are so well-integrated with the storyline. I'm planning to visit the filming locations soon to experience the cultural heritage firsthand," Liu said.

China is home to a vast number of well-preserved ancient buildings, and for a game steeped in historical aesthetics like Black Myth: Wukong, this presents a unique advantage.

Rather than relying solely on artistic renderings, the game developers utilized 3D scanning technology to authentically recreate these architectural wonders. This approach not only reduced costs but also provided players with an authentic glimpse into China's architectural past.

"The traditional culture is there, and once you see it, you'll fall in love with it," said Yang Qi, the game's art director. "What we do is simply use the game to bring it a bit closer to people."

The game's impact extends beyond the virtual world. More and more young people, like Liu, are becoming increasingly interested in traditional culture and architecture. In response, Shanxi Province, one of the game's key filming locations, is actively promoting its rich cultural and tourism resources to meet the growing demand.

Known as the "treasure trove of ancient Chinese architecture," Shanxi boasts 531 nationally protected cultural heritage sites, accounting for 10.5 percent of the country's total – the highest in China. According to reports, Black Myth: Wukong features 36 filming locations across the country, with 27 of them located in Shanxi.

One such location is the Xiaoxitian Temple in the province's Xi County where tourists flock to the exquisite Daxiong Hall, a 100-square-meter building featuring stunning 400-year-old suspended sculptures.

"We receive around 1,500 visitors a day since July, a threefold increase compared to the same period last year," said Liu Xiaogang, the director of the scenic area's service center. Most of the visitors are fans of Black Myth: Wukong, who travel long distances by plane, train, and car to reach the remote mountain location, Liu added.

Online travel platform Fliggy reported that on the day of the game's release, tourism interest in Shanxi doubled compared to the previous month. Sites like Yuhuang Temple, Chongfu Temple, and Tiefo Temple, featured in the game, saw a surge in popularity, with travelers from Beijing, Zhejiang, Henan, Shaanxi, and Shanghai showing the greatest enthusiasm to "follow Wukong through Shanxi."

To capitalize on this trend, the Shanxi provincial department of culture and tourism launched an ancient architecture tour on Thursday, unveiling a "Follow Wukong through Shanxi" route map and related cultural products.

The surge in tourism and related industries driven by the game could inspire more industries to collaborate with the gaming sector, fostering innovation and prosperity across the broader cultural landscape, said Wang Peng, an associate researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences.